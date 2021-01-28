EXPLAINER: Why GameStop's stock surge is shaking Wall Street

———

WHAT ABOUT THE BROADER MARKET?

Critics used to dismiss the moonshots for GameStop and others as a sideshow, saying the excess was confined to a few corners of the market. But Wednesday’s broader-market tumble gives some caution. Sharp losses for short sellers may have pushed them to sell some of their other stock holdings to raise cash, and several investors say that contributed to Wednesday's 2.6% slide for the S&P 500. It was the worst day for the market since October.

———

DID ANYONE SEE THIS COMING?

Maybe not to this degree. But brokerages have been making it ever-easier for novices to get into the market and trade. Commissions have dropped to zero, and people can trade on their phones. As each barrier to trading has fallen, consumer advocates cheered the broadening playing field. But they also warned it's possible to have too much of a good thing. Too-easy trading could encourage people to make too many trades that are too risky for them.

———

CAN REGULATORS DO ANYTHING ABOUT THIS?