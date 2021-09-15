EXPLAINER: Why no 'winner' to replace Newsom in recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Associated Press declared Tuesday night that Gov. Gavin Newsom had survived a recall effort, with a majority of voters choosing not to oust the Democratic governor with just over a year remaining in his first term.

But it did not name a victor for the second question on the statewide ballot: Who should replace Newsom if the recall were successful?

Voters could choose among 46 candidates, led by a handful of Republicans with enough resources to run a statewide campaign in California's expensive media markets.

The results of that question could provide a sneak peek into the viability of several well-known Republicans heading into next year's statewide general election. Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder had more than 43% of the vote in early returns, easily outpacing the other candidates on the ballot.

But because voters decided not to remove Newsom from office, AP did not declare a “winner” for the second question because the outcome of the second question on the recall ballot was made irrelevant by the outcome of the first.