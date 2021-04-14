EXPLAINER: Why outside prosecutors review killings by police

Rollins, the first woman of color to serve as district attorney in Massachusetts, has said that even before recent killings of Black people by police, “poor, Black and brown communities were rightfully skeptical of a DA’s office investigating the very police officers they partner with every day.”

ARE MORE PLACES CONSIDERING CHANGES?

Since January, at least eight states have introduced legislation that would change how fatal police shootings are investigated. Those changes overwhelmingly require state attorneys general to become the lead investigator or create a division within their office that would take over any investigation and prosecution.

The most sweeping proposal was introduced by lawmakers in the GOP-controlled legislature in Texas, where there is currently no law dictating the process of such investigations. The bill introduced in January would create a constitutional amendment that would require the state attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor in fatal use-of-force cases.

In Minnesota, a legislative proposal would require such cases to be investigated by a special prosecutor. The bill would also prohibit the use of grand juries in certain use-of-force cases.

DO OUTSIDE PROSECUTORS GET DIFFERENT RESULTS?