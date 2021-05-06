EXPLAINER: Why patents on COVID vaccines are so contentious

WHY IS THE U.S. BACKING EFFORTS TO LIFT PROTECTIONS ON COVID-19 VACCINES?

The Biden administration has been under intense pressure, including from many Democrats in Congress, to get more COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world. Support for the waiver idea floated by India and South Africa in October has been growing in other countries while the outbreak worsens in some places, especially India.

WHY HAVE THE U.S. AND OTHERS OPPOSED LIFTING PROTECTIONS IN THE PAST?

The U.S. and some other wealthy countries lead the world in many areas of research and innovation. That’s particularly true for medicines. Aside from the prestige they confer, pharmaceutical companies provide millions of jobs that pay very well, pay taxes on their income and provide new medicines that can save or improve lives. Drugmakers and their trade groups spend millions every year lobbying governments to maintain the status quo on patents.

WHY IS THE INDUSTRY SO OPPOSED TO THE EFFORT?