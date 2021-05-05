EXPLAINER: Will juror's march presence impact Chauvin case?

WHAT’S NEXT IN CHAUVIN'S CASE?

Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked Judge Peter Cahill for a hearing to impeach the verdict — which means to question its validity — on grounds that the jury committed misconduct and/or felt race-based pressure, among other issues. Nelson’s request did not include details, and made no mention of recent information about Mitchell.

Nelson is expected to file more detailed briefs outlining his arguments.

Tuerkheimer said it’s within Cahill’s power to hold a hearing, and each side may present witnesses. Mitchell could be subpoenaed to answer questions. Then Cahill would have to decide whether Mitchell’s participation in the march mattered.

“Nobody knows if it would’ve made a difference. Nobody knows who the juror would be if this juror was struck, had he disclosed he was at this MLK Jr. march,” Tuerkheimer said. He also said Mitchell might have stayed on the jury anyway, even if his presence at the march had been known.

If Cahill rules against Nelson, it’s another issue he could raise on appeal.