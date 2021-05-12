EXPLAINER: With bankruptcy tossed, what's next for the NRA?

The judge wrote that the lawyers' actions raised concerns that the group couldn't fulfill its fiduciary duty, which he said might lead him to appoint a trustee to oversee it. That would hand the organization's reins to an outside official selected by the Biden administration's Justice Department.

Hale also noted the NRA could still pursue other legal steps to incorporate in Texas, where the group claims to have about 400,000 of its 5 million members. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, said on Twitter that he looks forward to working with the NRA on the move.

But neither Abbott's office, nor that of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who's voiced support for the prospect in past, responded to questions about the NRA's possible path to Texas. Meanwhile, in New York, James said the NRA would need her approval to pull its incorporation from the state, and that seems unlikely.

THE FUTURE OF THE NRA AND AMERICA'S GUN DEBATE

Even as it filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago, the NRA claimed it was in “its strongest financial condition in years,” but the COVID-19 pandemic and mounting legal costs ongoing lawsuits have upended its financial standing.