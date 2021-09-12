Explosion collapses part of apartment building near Atlanta

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — An explosion rocked an apartment building in suburban Atlanta on Sunday, rendering the three-story complex unstable and leaving at least one person injured, authorities said.

The cause of the explosion was unknown, but a local utility had received a call from a resident about a strong odor of gas shortly before the midday blast, Dunwoody Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Carter said. One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Carter said 90% of the building had been searched and officials were in the process of shoring up the rest of the complex so rescuers could continue searching for anyone who might be trapped. He said there were reports of two people being unaccounted for.

A helicopter and drone circled above the structure as the local Red Cross began canvassing residents to see who might need help finding accommodations. The building and several others nearby were evacuated. Residents were told that Monday was the earliest they could return to their homes.

Earlier, the Dunwoody Police Department wrote on social media that they received a report of an explosion at Arrive Apartments shortly before 1:30 p.m.