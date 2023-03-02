On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Authorities say a man was arrested after an explosive was found in a bag checked onto a Florida-bound flight at an eastern Pennsylvania airport.

» SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. The Falcon rocket bolted from Florida's Kennedy Space Center early Thursday.

» Russian officials say Ukrainian saboteurs have crossed into western Russia and attacked villages there.

» A deadly train collision that sent Greece into national mourning and has prompted strikes and protests over rail safety.

» Emergency crews are scrambling to shuttle food and medicine to residents of California mountain communities stranded by back-to-back winter storms.

» TikTok says every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks.

» Rockers Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour, and will plan to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023.

» In sports, Kevin Durant debuted for the Suns, Tatum led the Celtics past the Cavs, Connor McDavid struck again for the Oilers and Kobe Bryant's family settled.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» Prosecutor Creighton Waters gave his closing argument Wednesday in the murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh.

» Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, projected as one of the top players in the NFL draft, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in conjunction with the crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member.

» The TV provider Dish Network continues to recover from a ransomware attack it said disrupted operations, internet sites and call centers.

» Emergency workers are searching late into the night for survivors and bodies after a passenger train and a freight train crashed head-on in central Greece.

» The Supreme Court seems ready to allow New Jersey to withdraw from a commission the state created decades ago with New York to combat mob influence at their joint port.

» Eli Lilly will cut prices for some older insulins later this year and immediately give more patients access to a cap on the costs they pay to fill prescriptions.

» The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to settle legal issues surrounding photos of the body of the NBA star and others who were killed in a 2020 helicopter crash.

» U.S. intelligence agencies say they cannot link a foreign adversary to any of the incidents associated with so-called “Havana syndrome,” the hundreds of cases of brain injuries and other symptoms reported by American personnel around the world.

» Officials with the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Alpena, Michigan, say they've located the Ironton, a freight schooner that plunged to the bottom of Lake Huron in 1894.