Explosives bring down rest of South Florida collapsed condo

Members of the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team walk near the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies heavy-lift cranes are used to aid in the search and recovery operation at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
Evalyn Fregene holds a bouquet of flowers as she pays her respects at a makeshift memorial near the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
Rescue workers continue to look through rubble for survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo building in Surfside, Fla., on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file photo, Ariana Hevia, of New Orleans, center, stands with Sean Wilt, left, near the beachfront condo building that collapsed in Surfside, Fla., north of Miami. Hevia's mother, Cassondra Billedeau-Stratton, lived in the building and is listed among those who died in the collapse.
Demolition workers will bring down the remainder of a partially collapsed condo building in South Florida ahead of an approaching storm that has heightened concerns that the structure could crumble dangerously on its own, officials said Saturday.
An American flag flies from a crane next to the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Demolition teams are preparing to bring down the unstable remainder of the structure ahead of a tropical storm.
Alfonso Guzman attends a mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. The church is in the neighborhood of the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed,
Danielle D'Silva, left, and Marilyn Deocera, right, attend a mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. The church is in the neighborhood of the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed.
Workers are on the site of the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Demolition teams are preparing to bring down the unstable remainder of the structure ahead of a tropical storm.
Search and rescue workers leave the site of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, July 4th, 2021. Demolition specialists carefully bored holes Sunday to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search. Eighty percent of the drilling work was complete, and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told relatives of those missing in the collapse.
Hialeah resident Alison Kairuz, right, pins her hand-made sign to the fence in support of families and friends who lost love ones at the memorial site on Sunday, July 4, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. Demolition specialists carefully bored holes to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search. A top Miami-Dade fire official said 80% of the drilling work was complete and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night.
The partially collapsed South Florida condo building, Champlain Towers South, in Surfside, Fla., is shown Sunday, July 4, 2021. Demolition specialists carefully bored holes Sunday to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search. Eighty percent of the drilling work was complete, and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told relatives of those missing in the collapse.
An FWC officer requests a beachgoer to leave the area while patrolling behind the collapsed Champlain Towers South, as the recovery operation slowed down and the prepping for its demolishing has begun, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Miami-Dade Police placed a perimeter about a block south and two blocks north restricting any foot traffic near the site on Sunday. A top Miami-Dade fire official said 80% of the drilling work was complete and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night.
Hialeah resident Alison Kairuz is shown after pinning her hand-made sign to the fence in support of families and friends who lost love ones at the memorial site for victims of the partially collapsed South Florida condo building Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, July 4, 2021.
People stop to look at a memorial for victims of the partially collapsed South Florida condo building Champlain Towers South, in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Daniela Valido, left, Daphnie Lucero, center, and Rebeca Salazal, right, stop at a makeshift memorial near the site of the partially collapsed South Florida condo building, Champlain Towers South, in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, July 4, 2021. Demolition specialists carefully bored holes Sunday to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search. Eighty percent of the drilling work was complete, and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told relatives of those missing in the collapse.
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols the ocean in front of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, where demolition experts were preparing to bring down the precarious still-standing portion, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The decision to demolish the Surfside building came after concerns mounted that the damaged structure was at risk of falling, endangering the crews below and preventing them from operating in some areas.
A structure is under construction near the media area on Sunday, July 4th, 2021 in Surfside, Fla., as plans for the demolition of Champlain Towers were being brought forward over safety concerns due to approaching storm. Note: No one at the time could not tell us the purpose of the structure. Demolition specialists finished boring holes and began laying explosives in them Sunday as they prepared to bring down the precarious but still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a top Miami-Dade fire official said. The work has suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said it should eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore.
A giant tarp covers a section of rubble where search and rescue personnel have been working at the Champlain Towers South condo building, as demolition experts were preparing to bring down the precarious still-standing portion, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The decision to demolish the damaged structure came after concerns mounted that it was at risk of falling, endangering the crews below and preventing them from operating in some areas.
The sun sets over oceanfront buildings, including the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, right, where demolition experts were preparing to bring down the still-standing portion, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The decision to demolish the Surfside building came after concerns mounted that the damaged structure was at risk of falling, endangering the crews below and preventing them from operating in some areas.
Workers use a rope to hoist the plastic roof during construction of a structure near the media area on Sunday, July 4, 2021 in Surfside, Fla., as plans for the demolition of Champlain Towers were being brought forward over safety concerns due to approaching storm. Demolition specialists finished boring holes and began laying explosives in them Sunday as they prepared to bring down the precarious but still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a top Miami-Dade fire official said. The work has suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said it should eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore.
Workers place a protective tarp on the mound at the partially collapsed 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Demolition specialists finished boring holes and began laying explosives in them Sunday as they prepared to bring down the precarious but still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a top Miami-Dade fire official said. The work has suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said it should eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore.
Demolition crews set off explosives late Sunday to bring down the damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers possibly gain access to new areas of the rubble.
By REBECCA SANTANA and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Demolition crews set off explosives late Sunday that brought down the damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers seek access to new areas of the rubble.
A loud rat-at-tat of explosions echoed from the structure just before 10:30 p.m. Then the building began to fall, one floor after another, cascading into an explosion of dust. Plumes billowed into the air, as crowds watched the scene from afar.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told the Associated Press after the demolition that crews had been given the all-clear to resume their search-and-rescue mission to locate the 121 people believed to be missing under a wing of the Champlain Tower South that collapsed June 24. So far, rescuers have recovered the remains of 24 people. No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the collapse.
On Sunday, Miami-Dade police identified David Epstein, 58, as one of the two dozen people known to have perished in the fallen tower. His remains were recovered Friday.
The demolition went “exactly as planned," she said. “It was picture perfect. Exactly what we were told would happen."
Crews were to begin clearing some of the new debris so rescuers could start making their way into parts of the underground garage that is of particular interest. Once there, they were hoping to get a clearer picture of voids that may exist in the rubble and could possibly harbor survivors.