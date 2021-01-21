ExxonMobil becomes latest sponsor to sever Iditarod ties

Other national sponsors that have dropped out include Wells Fargo and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

The loss of ExxonMobil leaves only one national sponsor of the race, Millennium Hotels and Resorts through its Anchorage location, the Lakefront hotel. It also serves as the Iditarod’s headquarters during the race.

O’Brien said they will contact Millennium Hotels and Resorts and “urge them to sever their ties with the race before they're targeted next. We’re not going to stop until dogs are no longer forced to race until they're dead."

A message sent through the Millennium website seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The race's other sponsors are Alaska-based businesses or those with close ties to the state.

The Iditarod normally starts in Willow, Alaska, about 50 miles north of Anchorage, and takes mushers and their dogs nearly a thousand miles (1,600 kilometers) over rugged Alaska terrain to the finish line in Nome. However, this year’s race has been scaled back to about 860 miles (1,384 kilometers) and will start and end near Willow.

Twelve mushers, including defending champion Thomas Waerner of Norway, have dropped out of this year’s race, leaving 53 teams.

That’s among the three smallest fields in the last two decades, and all in the last three years. Last year, 57 teams started the race and 33 finished. In 2019, 52 teams began the race.

