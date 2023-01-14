ExxonMobil publicly denied global warming for years but quietly predicted it

New research suggests ExxonMobil may have had keener insight into the impending dangers of global warming than even NASA scientists but still waged a decades-long campaign to discredit research into climate change and its connection to the burning of fossil fuels.

Despite its public denials, the major oil corporation worked behind closed doors to carry out an astonishingly accurate series of global warming projections between 1977 and 2003, according to a study published Thursday in Science.

“Exxon didn’t just know some climate science, they actually helped advance it,” said Geoffrey Supran, lead author of the study and former researcher in the department of the history of science at Harvard University. “They didn’t just vaguely know something about global warming decades ago, they knew as much as independent academics and government scientists did. And arguably, they knew all they needed to know.”

In a review of archived documents and memos, researchers found that scientists for then-Exxon had completed a set of 16 models that predicted global temperatures would rise, on average, about 0.36 degrees Fahrenheit per decade. Since 1981, Earth’s global average temperature has risen about 0.32 degrees per decade, according to NASA.

Researchers at Harvard and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research found most of the ExxonMobil projections are consistent with subsequent global temperature observations, according to the study. Many of the Exxon projections proved to be more precise than those by James Hansen, then-director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, who famously testified before U.S. Senate in 1988 about the “greenhouse effect.”

The analysis adds to a growing body of evidence that the nation’s largest oil producer recognized burning fossil fuels was warming the Earth, even as it continued to heap doubt onto that notion publicly. The paper also shows, for the first time, just how precise and sophisticated the fossil fuel industry’s own climate research was.

In response to the study, ExxonMobil spokesperson Todd Spitler said the company’s understanding of climate science has evolved along with that of the broader scientific community. The energy company, he said, is now actively engaged on several efforts to mitigate global warming.

“This issue has come up several times in recent years and, in each case, our answer is the same: those who suggest 'we knew' are wrong,” Spitler said in a statement. “Some have sought to misrepresent facts and ExxonMobil’s position on climate science, and its support for effective policy solutions, by recasting well intended, internal policy debates as an attempted company disinformation campaign.”

The Harvard-led study builds previous academic research, in addition to investigative reporting by InsideClimate News and the Los Angeles Times, that uncovered a tranche of internal company memos demonstrating Exxon officials knew burning fossil fuels would lead to global warming since the late 1970s.

Exxon was once a pioneer in the arena of climate research in the early 1980s. But its public stance on global warming changed sharply by 1990.

In one internal draft memo from August 1988 titled “The Greenhouse Effect,” a public relations manager detailed the scientific consensus about the role of fossil fuels in global warming but wrote that the company should “Emphasize the uncertainty.” An archived presentation in 1989 from Exxon’s manager of science and strategy development said: “Data confirm that greenhouse gases are increasing in the atmosphere. Fossil fuels contribute most of the CO2.”

In 1999 — the year Exxon and Mobil merged — company CEO Lee Raymond, however, said future climate “projections are based on completely unproven climate models, or, more often, sheer speculation.”

In 2015, Raymond’s successor, Rex Tillerson, who later served as Secretary of State under President Trump, also questioned climate projections involving the amount of carbon dioxide gas in the atmosphere.

“We do not really know what the climate effects of 600 parts per million versus 450 parts per million will be because the models simply are not that good,” Tillerson said.

Years earlier, however, Exxon’s own modeling from 1982 suggested that 600 ppm of CO2 would lead to 2.3 degrees more global warming than 450 ppm.

The analysis also found that Exxon scientists had projected that global warming would first become detectable at the turn 21st century. The Exxon scientists concluded this warming trend would render the Earth hotter than at any time in at least 150,000 years, debunking unfounded theories of “global cooling” and a forthcoming ice age.

Despite such findings by their own scientists, company officials poured millions of dollars into a public relations campaign to cast doubt on the science behind climate change. That campaign included prominent ads in the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times.

It wasn’t until 2007 that ExxonMobil publicly conceded that climate change was occurring, and was largely driven by the burning of fossil fuels and proliferation of heat-trapping CO2.

