‘Face diapers not required’: Florida restaurant’s mask policy goes viral

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — A Florida restaurant’s face mask policy is going viral.

On Facebook, BeckyJack’s Food Shack in Weeki Wachee, Fla., reminded its customers that it does not require face masks to be worn inside during the COVID-19 pandemic. The post included a photo of a sign in a restaurant window with the words "Face diapers not required! Everyone welcome."

The post on Valentine’s Day has received more than 2,500 comments and more than 500 shares.

Some of those included:

“So glad you’re giving people the choice to wear or not wear a mask. Just like they have a choice to go or not go to your restaurant. I think we are all capable of making our own decisions when it comes to our health. Unfortunately there are those that think we need those decisions made for us!!"

“This is awesome!! We need everyone to start following your lead and stop with the masks already. It should always have been a choice not a demand...its called freedom and we all need to take it back."