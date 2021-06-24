Facebook arrest video leads to protests in South Carolina

Two officers have been placed on leave and the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the arrest, Rock Hill Police Chief Chris Watts said at a news conference Thursday where he spoke with a local civil rights leader.

“The incident has been under review since yesterday when it occurred. However, conducting an accurate and through review takes time," Watts said.

Police conducting a drug investigation Wednesday afternoon pulled over one of the men after he made an illegal turn and the man called his brother to say he was stopped, Chavis said.

The driver tried to run when officers removed his handcuffs so he could take off some jewelry and his brother bumped officers and refused to move back when ordered, Chavis said.

An officer punched one man several times in the thigh to get him to stop resisting and when that didn't work punched him once in the nose and he stopped fighting, the police chief said.

A drug dog at the scene did not bite either man and officers did not use stun guns or other weapons, Chavis said.

The men were treated by paramedics and one of them was taken to the hospital before being taken to jail.