 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report spotlight

Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs; Griner sent to penal colony; Alabama guitarist dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On the latest, non-elections episode of Hot off the Wire (for election coverage, scroll down):

Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 employees, 13% of its workforce. American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia. Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the successful country group Alabama, has died. For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes.

Midterm election bonus episode

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Republicans and Democrats are in a tight race for control of Congress and governors’ offices, with the outcome determining the future of Joe Biden’s agenda as polls closed across most of the country. For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes.

People are also reading…

Watch Now: Michigan to vote on abortion rights in midterms, and more of today's top videos

Abortion has always been a hot-button issue in most elections and these midterms are no different, an art therapy pony is set to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s smallest pony, and more of today's top videos.

Michigan to vote on abortion rights in midterms
National

Michigan to vote on abortion rights in midterms

  • Updated
  • 0

Abortion has always been a hot-button issue in most US elections and these midterms are no different.

World's smallest horse? 20-inch pony vies for Guinness World Record
World

World's smallest horse? 20-inch pony vies for Guinness World Record

  • Updated
  • 0

An art therapy Shetland pony named Pumuckel is poised to break the Guinness World Record as the world’s smallest pony.

The U.S. midterm elections 2022, explained
National

The U.S. midterm elections 2022, explained

  • Updated
  • 0

The United States holds its midterm elections on 8 November 2022. In these elections, all seats in the House of Representatives are up for ele…

Family in India comes home to find rampaging leopard in their home
World

Family in India comes home to find rampaging leopard in their home

  • Updated
  • 0

The big cat was already responsible for a string of attacks in their town. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

US midterm race: Pennsylvania could decide balance of senate
National

US midterm race: Pennsylvania could decide balance of senate

  • Updated
  • 0

In the closely contested senate race in Pennsylvania whoever wins could help tip the balance of power in congress.

This climate-resistant coffee could save Mozambique's rainforests
World

This climate-resistant coffee could save Mozambique's rainforests

  • Updated
  • 0

And maybe get coffee off the climate change chopping block. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

US midterms: New restrictions for voters in Georgia battleground
National

US midterms: New restrictions for voters in Georgia battleground

  • Updated
  • 0

One of the most closely watched Senate races will be in Georgia.

Archeologists discover a dozen ancient bronze statues in Tuscany
World

Archeologists discover a dozen ancient bronze statues in Tuscany

  • Updated
  • 0

An “exceptional” discovery has taken place in a Tuscan thermal bath: archeologists have found more than a dozen bronze statues dating back to …

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rep. Randy Feenstra describes future plans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News