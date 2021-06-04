 Skip to main content
Facebook to crack down on politicians; US jobs report out today; Phoenix Suns oust LeBron's Lakers
alert special report

Facebook to crack down on politicians; US jobs report out today; Phoenix Suns oust LeBron's Lakers

There is welcome drought relief for the Carolinas today and a flood threat building across parts of Deep South. We are also monitoring the record heat in the West. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest.

Today is Friday, June 4, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Facebook will end a policy that exempted politicians from its moderation rules; a consequential US jobs report coming today; and the Phoenix Suns eliminated the defending champion L.A. Lakers from playoffs.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Europe Facebook Investigation

In this file photo dated Friday, April 23, 2021, the Facebook app is shown on a smart phone, in Surfside, USA. 

Reports: Facebook to end rule exemptions for politicians

Facebook plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site, according to several news reports.

The company's rationale for that policy held that the speech of political leaders is inherently newsworthy and in the public interest even if it is offensive, bullying or otherwise controversial. The social media giant is currently mulling over what to do with the account of former President Donald Trump, which it “indefinitely” suspended Jan. 6, leaving it in Facebook limbo with its owners unable to post.

The change in policy was first reported Thursday by the tech site The Verge and later confirmed by the New York Times and the Washington Post.

***

Virus Outbreak Unemployment Benefits

Coleen Piteo, director of marketing at Yours Truly restaurant, puts out a sign for hiring, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. 

Jobs data to show whether worker shortages still slow hiring

WASHINGTON (AP) — With U.S. businesses scrambling to fill millions of jobs as the economy reopens much faster than many had expected, Friday's jobs report for May will help show whether their efforts are succeeding.

The fading of the pandemic has released substantial pent-up demand among consumers to eat out, travel, shop, attend public events and visit with friends and relatives. But it has also produced a disconnect between companies and the unemployed. Businesses are rushing to add workers immediately. Yet many of the unemployed are either seeking better jobs than they had before the pandemic, still lack affordable child care, worry about contracting COVID-19 or have decided to retire early.

That disconnect resulted in a sharp slowdown in hiring in April, when employers added far fewer jobs than economists had forecast and many fewer than had been hired in March.

***

Suns Lakers Basketball

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second quarter of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Jun 3, 2021, in Los Angeles. 

Booker scores 47, Suns eliminate champion Lakers, 113-100

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devin Booker has a tattoo on his forearm of the message that Kobe Bryant wrote for him on a pair of shoes after they faced each other at Staples Center six years ago: “Be legendary.”

Back in the house his idol built with a chance to secure his first team playoff success, Booker put on a performance worthy of the Black Mamba's legend and propelled the Phoenix Suns onward in the postseason.

Booker scored 22 of his 47 points in a phenomenal first quarter, and the Suns won their first playoff series since 2010, eliminating the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers with a 113-100 victory in Game 6 on Thursday night.

***

Top headlines this morning: June 4

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX US Womens Open Golf

Jodi Ewart Shadoff plays her shot from the third tee during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at The Olympic Club, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in San Francisco. 

***

ON THIS DATE

+12
Today in history: June 4

Today in history: June 4

The World War II Battle of Midway began, resulting in a decisive American victory against Japan and marking the turning point of the war in th…

+7
Today in sports history: June 4

Today in sports history: June 4

In 2009, Randy Johnson earns his 300th win, becoming the 24th major league pitcher to reach the milestone. See more sports moments from this date:

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

