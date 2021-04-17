Facility for teen immigrant girls in Houston being closed

Espinosa, who had toured the center, said the girls were being housed in a warehouse.

“There was really no space for social distancing ... they were only allowed to get up from their cot to use the restroom as well as to shower,” Espinosa said.

“Everything that was being brought in was temporary. The showers were temporary, they were bringing in temporary restrooms, so this space was not equipped to house anybody, much less children,” Espinosa said.

HHS said about 130 of the girls have plans to be unified with a sponsor, typically a parent or relative, and ORR will seek to locate a sponsor for the remaining girls.

Texas child welfare officials recently said they received three reports alleging abuse and neglect at a San Antonio facility that is holding more than 1,600 immigrant teenagers who crossed the southern border.

The U.S. government last month stopped taking immigrant teenagers to one site in Midland as it faced questions about the safety of the emergency sites.

HHS has rushed to open large sites to house migrant children across the Southwest amid a sharp increase in crossings of unaccompanied youths at the southern border. The agency’s lack of capacity as border crossings rose at the start of President Joe Biden's administration led to children sometimes waiting for weeks in overcrowded and unsuitable Border Patrol facilities.

