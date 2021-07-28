Facing Census delay, group withdraws request for records

The withdrawal is only being made on the preliminary injunction motion, not the public records lawsuit.

Group facilities were among the most difficult places to count people during the 2020 census because the pandemic forced colleges to shutter dorms and send students home. Also, nursing homes and other facilities restricted access in an effort to protect vulnerable residents from the virus.

Abowd said that if the Census Bureau is required to release additional records as part of the Fair Lines lawsuit it will need as much as six months to recalibrate a new statistical tool meant to protect people’s privacy so that they can't be identified through the data.

The privacy method known as “differential privacy" adds calibrated error to the data, most noticeably at small geographic levels such as neighborhood blocks, in order to prevent people being identified by high-powered computers through matches with third-party data such as voting records or credit card data.

In a statement, Fair Lines called Abowd’s declaration “laughably self-serving.”