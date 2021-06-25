Facing immigration critics, Harris plunges into border tour

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday she was “glad to be here” on her first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border as leader of the Biden administration’s response to a migration spike that’s drawn fire from Republicans and made fellow Democrats uncomfortable.

“It was always the plan to come here, and I think we’re gonna have a good productive day," Harris said after arriving into El Paso.

Harris met with five young girls, ages 9-16, who had been held at a Customs and Border Protection processing center after crossing the border, the White House said. She also spoke with agents about how they were using technology to streamline intake for migrants.

“You guys have made incredible advances in the last several months,” she told the agents.

Her schedule includes talks with advocates from faith-based organizations, as well as shelter and legal service providers, after a drop-by at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry.

But the vice president has faced mounting criticism from members of both parties for declining to make the trip until now and for her muddied explanations as to why.