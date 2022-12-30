 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight

Fact-checking claims about 'gene therapy,' Hooters rebranding and more

Scientists are testing a nasal spray they say has been very effective in lab trials and may someday be a viable option for patients in need of a COVID-19 booster.

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts:

— A photo of a combination COVID-19 and flu test does not prove that the two viruses are the same.

— COVID-19 shots are not considered "gene therapy" rather than a vaccine. The European Union is not imposing a "personal carbon credit" system.

— The restaurant chain Hooters says it is not closing for a millennial-friendly rebrand.

Tags

