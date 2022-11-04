 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Fact-checking claims about Paul Pelosi, voter fraud, the World Series and more

  • 0

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss Elon Musk, misinformation and the attack against Paul Pelosi.

Here's a roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

Law enforcement officials say there's no evidence to suggest that Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, knew the alleged assailant accused of attacking him with a hammer.

Pennsylvania didn't send 255,000 ballots to people whose identities weren't confirmed. Pre-filled voter registration forms sent out by Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke aren't proof of fraud.

And Phillies fans' cheers during Game 3 of the World Series weren't loud enough to be measured on a seismograph.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of dolphins likely killed because of the war in Ukraine, scientists say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News