Fact-checking claims about 'quarantine camps,' COVID hospitalizations and more

Canada does not ban vaccinated pilots from flying

The false claim started with a screenshot of a 2020 web page from Transport Canada. Text on the page stated that while Transport Canada Civil Aviation Medicine "places no restrictions or limitations on vaccines approved by Health Canada, it remains the general position of TC CAM that participation in medical trials is not considered compatible with aviation medical certification." The screenshot circulated on Twitter, Facebook and various Canadian websites and message boards with claims Canada had banned pilots from flying if they were vaccinated for COVID-19. Twitter users claimed the COVID-19 vaccines were categorized as medical trials. However, receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is not grounds for pilots to be blocked from flying in Canada, nor are the vaccines considered medical trials, according to Liu. The outdated screenshot circulating online is a relic from early in the pandemic, when pilots were asking Transport Canada if they could take part in early-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials, Liu said. At that time, the agency reminded pilots that participation in medical trials is typically not considered compatible with aviation certification. "Now that Health Canada has approved the vaccines, the comment regarding medical trials is less relevant," Liu said. The web page has been updated to clarify that pilots won't be grounded or denied certification for getting one of the four COVID-19 vaccines approved by Health Canada.