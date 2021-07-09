Fact-checking claims about the Pfizer vaccine, Sha'Carri Richardson and more

Chemical and medical experts who are not associated with Pfizer confirmed to The Associated Press that there is no way graphene oxide would be found in the vaccine. "It is not in the ingredient list and there is no way it could be present," said Allen Myerson, a professor of chemical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. "Utter nonsense," said Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. There has been research on potentially using graphene oxide in other vaccines, but the amounts would not be toxic to human cells, according to Johns Hopkins infectious disease specialist Dr. Amesh Adalja. The report cited in some of the viral posts lists Spain's University of Almeria on its title page, and appears to be written by a professor at the university. The university has said it was not involved in research indicating the presence of graphene in the vaccine. The university added in a statement that it supports vaccines and disavows the conclusions of the professor's unofficial report. The report has not been peer reviewed and is not published in a scientific journal. It includes a disclaimer that its findings do not represent any institutional position of the university.