Fact-checking claims about volcanic concerns at Yellowstone, COVID vaccines and more

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts:

— Yellowstone National Park has not closed due to concerns of a volcanic eruption.

— A study by researchers with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not prove that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine causes blood clots.

— New Zealand is not asking people to report COVID-19 policy critics.

— And the U.S. Postal Service says warnings of a scam in which people are breaking into homes posing as mail carriers are baseless.

