Fact-checking claims about voter fraud, US aid to Ukraine and more

Split-ticket voting in Arizona is not a sign of fraud.

A clip from a CNN interview does not show the board of supervisors chairman of Arizona's Maricopa County admitting to election misconduct.

The fact that Florida reports election results faster than other states does not mean that those states are committing fraud. U.S. aid to Ukraine was not laundered back to the Democratic Party through the failed cryptocurrency exchange firm FTX.

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out.

Here are the facts: