Fact-checking false and misleading claims about Kamala Harris, online Taco Bell offers and more

While Harris did not salute the troops, she is not required to. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement that there is no instruction or regulation requiring the president or the vice president to return a hand salute to members of the Armed Forces. "Vice President Harris has made very clear her respect and admiration for the men and women of the military, as well as their families," Kirby said. According to Army regulation, the president as the commander-in-chief is required to receive a salute, but there is no requirement that the vice president receive a salute.

"Some are trying to suggest the Vice President lacks respect for our military – this could not be further from the truth," Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary to the vice president, said in a statement. In addition, Harris has no responsibility to salute the troops. "She has no authority over them according to the Constitution," Richard Waterman, University of Kentucky presidential historian, said in an email. "Her constitutional function is to serve as President of the Senate. Saluting the troops would be an act of courtesy, but this is another example of politics as usual in Washington."