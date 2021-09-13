FACT FOCUS: Walmart quashes cryptocurrency partnership claim

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart denied any partnership with the digital currency Litecoin after a fake news release led to a brief flurry of inaccurate reports from national news outlets and social media users on Monday.

A news release claiming a partnership between Walmart and Litecoin is “not real,” according to Walmart spokesperson Molly Blakeman.

The false announcement was temporarily featured on a major press release wire and in outlets including Reuters, CNBC and Yahoo Finance, before being deleted and corrected. It wasn’t immediately clear who created it.

Here's a closer look at the facts.

CLAIM: Walmart on Monday announced a major partnership with the digital currency Litecoin.

THE FACTS: The nation’s largest retailer is not partnering with Litecoin, despite a bogus news release claiming as much, Blakeman told The Associated Press by phone.

The release touted the false headline “Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin.” It fabricated quotes from Walmart's CEO and the creator of Litecoin to falsely claim Walmart would allow customers to pay with the digital currency starting Oct. 1.