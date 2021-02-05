Faith groups say refugee program will take time to rebuild

One thing the past four years has revealed is the need to facilitate important conversations about who refugees are, why the U.S. welcomes them and how that benefits both refugees and their new neighbors, said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

“There is a real opportunity for us to fight fiction with fact,” she said.

But once things start moving, agencies such as the USCCB and Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service think they can turn things around relatively quickly. The USCCB’s refugee program operates through Catholic Charities sites that run various other initiatives for local communities, meaning their buildings remained open even in places where refugee efforts folded.

And it wouldn’t be the first time Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service grew to serve the needs of refugees. After the fall of Saigon in the waning days of the Vietnam War, LIRS transformed from a staff of four to a crisis response operation with a staff of hundreds, according to Vignarajah.

As soon as “the election results became clear,” the Lutheran organization and its colleagues “began working overnight, around the clock, to ensure the infrastructure domestically is rebuilt in order to continue to welcome the stranger and to resurrect a lifesaving program,” she said.