Faith leaders call for elimination of Senate filibuster

Proposals circulating in Washington would keep the filibuster but lower the threshold for overcoming it to just 51 votes, making it easier to enact Biden’s agenda over GOP opposition.

The Senate is now evenly split, but Democrats control the body with tie-breaking votes going to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Any changes to the filibuster will be difficult, especially calls to abolish it, because changes would require Republican support and some Democratic members of the senate are reluctant as well. Biden has indicated he might be open to some changes, such as requiring the senator filibustering a piece of legislation to be actively speaking in the chamber.

Shortly before the event began, the Rev. Teresa Hord Owens, general minister and president of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the United States and Canada, stressed the importance of issues such as eradicating poverty, dismantling racism and ensuring people's unobstructed right to vote.

Faith leaders must be vocal about the moral implications of laws, she said via email: “I see my voice on these matter(s) as part of my Christian commitment to love as Jesus loves and to love my neighbor as myself.”