Faith, political leaders unite in rally against antisemitism

His political rival across the aisle, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, agreed that antisemitism has no place in the United States and combating it “is not a partisan issue.”

Elana Broitman, head of public affairs for the Jewish Federations of North America, hopes for concrete steps such as naming more people in the Biden administration to focus on combating antisemitism and getting more government funding to safeguard synagogues and other houses of worship.

“Whether it’s us, whether it’s the Asian American community, the African American churches that have been attacked, Sikh temples, etc., this is important to all of us,” she said ahead of the rally.

The event also featured statements of support by Muslim and Christian leaders, including a prayer led by Cardinal Dolan.

“Indifference is our enemy, and we Catholics cannot be indifferent to the suffering of our Jewish brothers and sisters," said Dolan, who plans to attend a special Shabbat service Friday at New York's Temple Emanu-El. "And we're honored and enthusiastic in standing in solidarity with you and acting against antisemitism.”