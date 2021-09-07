Fall movie calendar, from 'Venom' to 'King Richard'

“The Nowhere Inn” (In theaters and VOD): A metafictional movie about Carrie Brownstein making a documentary about Annie Clark, the indie musician known as St. Vincent.

“The Starling” (Netflix): Melissa McCarthy stars as a woman suffering the loss of a young child whose battle with a territorial bird becomes an mode of healing.

Sept. 22

“Dear Evan Hansen” (In theaters): Stephen Chbosky directs this star-studded adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, with Ben Platt reprising his role as a painfully shy teenager.

“The Guilty” (In theaters; On Netflix Oct. 1): Jake Gyllenhaal stars as a demoted police officer working the emergency dispatch phone lines who takes a call from a kidnapped woman.

Oct. 1

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (In theaters): A sequel to 2018’s “Venom,” with Tom Hardy reprising his role as a investigative journalist with super-human powers thanks to an alien symbiote that has taken up residence in his body.

“The Addams Family 2” (In theaters and VOD): A sequel to the 2019 animated film.