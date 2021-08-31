Fallen tech star Elizabeth Holmes prepares to go on trial

Holmes now faces the prospect of being remembered more like Bernie Madoff, the once-revered New York financier whose name became synonymous with fraud after he pled guilty to bilking billions of dollars through an illegal Ponzi scheme. If convicted, Holmes, now 37, could be sentenced to as much as 20 years in prison.

Holmes, who was in court Tuesday, has maintained her innocence since the U.S. government charged her in 2018. Her trial was delayed by the pandemic and then a pregnancy that culminated in the recent birth of a son. Some legal observers believe that could make her a more sympathetic figure before the jury.

Jury selection is expected to take several days. Holmes' saga has received wide attention thanks to a book by a Wall Street Journal investigative reporter whose newspaper stories led to her company's downfall and an HBO documentary called “The Inventor." She is also about to become the subject of a TV miniseries called “The Dropout," starring Amanda Seyfried as Holmes.

More than 200 people were summoned for the jury pool in an effort to seat an impartial panel.

Over the course of the next three months, the trial is expected to provide moments of high drama, featuring a cast of billionaire Theranos investors and influential figures that sat on the company's board.