Families: 5th body found from capsized ship off Louisiana

CUT OFF, La. (AP) — Relatives of crew members who were on a lift boat that capsized off Louisiana last week said they have been told by authorities that another body has been found as the search for the remaining eight people who were on the vessel continued Monday.

Arlana Saddler, the youngest sister of missing worker Gregory Walcott, told The Associated Press that families were told during a Sunday night meeting with officials that a body had been found but not yet identified. Marion Cuyler, whose fiancee Chaz Morales was on the Seacor Power, told the AP via text about the meeting and that another body had been found.

Saddler said she's trying to be realistic about her brother's chances of survival.

“I’m being real. This is the seventh day, and even if they made it through the boat turning over and all that, there’s no food, no water. You’re talking seven days," she said.

A total of 19 people were on board the boat when it capsized Tuesday in rough seas about eight miles (13 kilometers) off the Louisiana coast. Six were rescued that same day, five bodies have been recovered and rescuers are still searching for the remaining eight.