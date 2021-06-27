Families frustrated by slow pace of condo collapse rescue

But as the work dragged on, family members grew desperate. Some asked to visit the site so they could shout messages to their loved ones, “so they can hear our voices.” On Sunday afternoon, relatives were driven to a location next to the site as crews continued their work.

TV cameras showed two buses pull up and groups of relatives step off. They walked to an area near the scene, where officials said they could observe and have a moment of reflection.

A fire in the rubble pile slowed rescue efforts earlier in the weekend, but Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said it was suppressed Saturday.

She said six to eight teams are actively searching the pile at any given time, with hundreds of team members on standby ready to rotate in. She said teams have worked around the clock since Thursday, and there was no lack of personnel.

Teams are also working with engineers and sonar to make sure the rescuers are safe.

“We need to be sure that the pile does not fall on them. It does not fall on any possible survivors and we are diligently pursuing that as we do our work,” she said.