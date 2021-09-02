Families of 34 killed in dive boat disaster sue Coast Guard

One of those surviving crew members, Ryan Sims, who broke a leg while jumping, is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Boylan has pleaded not guilty to federal manslaughter charges for “misconduct, negligence and inattention” by failing to train his crew, conduct fire drills and have a roving night watchman on duty when the fire ignited.

The National Transportation Safety Board's investigation of the disaster did not find the cause of the fire, but it blamed the vessel’s owners for lack of oversight and said failing to post a night watch allowed flames to spread quickly.

The NTSB faulted the Coast Guard for not enforcing the night watch requirement and criticized it for insufficient rules on smoke detectors and emergency escapes. The board made several recommendations for the agency to improve safety aboard passenger vessels.

The Coast Guard, which has routinely ignored past NTSB safety recommendations, said earlier this year it would make some of the suggested changes.

The Conception had passed its two most recent safety inspections, according to Coast Guard records.