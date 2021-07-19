Families of last victims in condo say waiting is agony

Like March and Hedaya, Anastasia Gromova also loved to travel, and enjoyed good food and wine, her mother said. Although decades apart in age, the women were all fiercely independent.

Gromova was visiting with 23-year-old Michelle Pazos at her father Miguel's apartment. Michelle's body was found 10 days ago and police said the body of Miguel Pazos, 55, was found July 8.

Gromova's parents and sister, who live in Canada and immediately flew to Florida after the collapse, still sit and wait. They broke down in sobs Monday as they shared the agony, watching other victims' relatives, alongside whom they waited for weeks, return home after their loved one was identified.

“We are still waiting,” her mother, Larysa Gromova, said through tears. “It's too much, it's taking too long.”

"We are the last ones," he said. “It's terrible, it's painful.”

Anna Gromova described her sister as a bright star, who always knew what she wanted and went after it.

As the days pass, her family struggles with the whys.

“Why her, why us, why this building, why today, why not yesterday, just so many questions,” her mother said quietly.

“She went on a two-week vacation. She was a young girl. She had all her life in front of her," said the grieving mother. "Such a sudden thing, so many buildings in Miami. It had to be hers for the one week she was here.”

