Families separated at Mexico border build new American life

But Keldy was kept in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in El Paso, Texas, for a year and a half and then deported to San Pedro Sula, Honduras, in January 2019.

She traveled back north and settled in Tapachula, Ascensión and then Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, waiting for a chance to enter the United States. She got by with money sent to her by her kids, her sisters and her husband. She video messaged with her boys, and remembers with pain of missing graduations and other big moments

Finally, last month, Linda Corchado, director of legal services at the non-profit Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, contacted her: Biden’s task force was working to reunite families separated at the border. Keldy needed to get passport photos.

Keldy entered on May 4, in a car with Corchado, through the Bridge of The Americas, then flew to Philadelphia.

A video shows the family reunion on May 4 in the Philadelphia home of a niece, with Keldy crying while her kids hug her. “Hola mi amor, amor mío (“Hello my love, my love”),” she says, her face buried in the arms of her sons.

Keldy counts her blessing to be a family, free from death threats in Honduras and and pain of separation.