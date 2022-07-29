 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Family: 2 Americans captured in Ukraine sent to prison

  • Updated
  • 0
Russia Ukraine Missing Americans

This undated photograph provided by Dianna Shaw shows U.S. military veteran Alexander Drueke of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and his mother, Lois "Bunny" Drueke. Two Americans captured while fighting with the Ukrainian Army apparently have been sent to a prison where they are spending all their time together, the family of one of the men said. Alex Drueke, who was captured with fellow veteran and Alabama resident Andy Huynh in early June, told his mother about the transfer in a telephone call, according to a statement issued late Thursday by the Drueke family.

 Lois "Bunny" Drueke - handout one time use, Dianna Shaw

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two Americans captured while fighting with the Ukrainian Army apparently have been sent to a prison where they are spending all their time together, the family of one of the men said.

Alex Drueke, who was captured with fellow veteran and Alabama resident Andy Huynh in early June, told his mother about the transfer in a telephone call, according to a statement issued late Thursday by the Drueke family.

“He sounded strong and clear-minded. He said he and Andy have been moved to a traditional prison, that they are no longer in solitary confinement but that they are together now 24/7,” said Lois “Bunny” Drueke, his mother.

The men are believed to be the first Americans captured while fighting for Ukraine. A third man is in a cell with the pair but Drueke didn't disclose his name and Drueke said she didn't press for the information for fear of the call being disconnected.

People are also reading…

Drueke and Huynh failed to return to a meeting spot after their group came under heavy fire in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border on June 9. The two traveled to help Ukraine separately and became friends in part because of their shared Alabama background, relatives have said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four dead at Iowa State Park

Four dead at Iowa State Park

A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: NASA is created

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News