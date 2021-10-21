Family attorney says remains likely Brian Laundrie's; Trump launches 'Truth Social'; NFL and 'race-norming'

Today is Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Strong probability that the suspected remains found in a Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, family attorney says

The apparent human remains authorities found Wednesday in a Florida park most likely belong to Brian Laundrie, the family attorney told CNN.

Authorities found a backpack and a notebook they believe belong to Laundrie, 23, near the suspected remains while they were searching in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told CNN's Chris Cuomo that "the probability is strong, that it is Brian's remains" found by the FBI.

The discovery comes amid an exhaustive search for Laundrie as authorities try to piece together what happened to 22-year-old Petito-- who was found dead by strangulation after traveling around the western US in a white van this summer and was later reported missing.

Trump announces launch of his very own social media site

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its “Truth Social" app is to create a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," he said in a statement. “This is unacceptable.”

NFL, players agree to end 'race-norming' in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court.

The revised testing plan follows public outrage over the use of “race-norming,” a practice that came to light only after two former NFL players filed a civil rights lawsuit over it last year. The adjustments, critics say, may have prevented hundreds of Black players suffering from dementia to win awards that average $500,000 or more.

The Black retirees will now have the chance to have their tests rescored or, in some cases, seek a new round of cognitive testing, according to the settlement, details of which were first reported in The New York Times on Wednesday.

TODAY IN HISTORY

