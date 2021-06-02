Family: Black students in Washington upset by school project

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A family in Spokane, Washington, is demanding that a school administrator be removed after he suggested he could segregate two Black middle school students who were directed to clean freshly picked cotton as part of a classroom assignment, according to lawyers for the family.

Taylor Skidmore, assistant principal at Sacajawea Middle School, offered to remove the 14-year-old twins from their social studies class when their mother called to raise concerns about the cotton lesson, according to a statement Wednesday from ACLU of Washington and TeamChild, a legal firm.

Mother Brandi Feazell said she was shocked at Skidmore’s suggestion to segregate her daughters from their class,.

“As two of the only three Black students in the class that day, my daughters already felt singled out during an activity that required them to clean cotton,” Brandi Feazell said. “Separating them from the rest of the class would only compound their pain and isolation and do nothing to change the racist culture and policies that led to this inappropriate and harmful lesson in the first place.”

Spokane Public Schools issued a statement saying the students were learning about the industrial revolution and the cotton gin, and the incident is being investigated.