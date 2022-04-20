Family blocks NY hospital from pulling plug on their mother, but now what?

Beverly Whitehead, a career administrator at D’Youville College and a mother of three, was playing a slot machine at the Buffalo Creek Casino a few weeks ago when she slid off her chair and fell, unconscious, to the floor. Her heart had stopped.

It was the evening of March 26. Ambulance medics inserted a breathing tube and rushed Whitehead, 62, to Buffalo General Medical Center, where her three adult children were gathering.

The children say that with their mother still unconscious, doctors initially told them she had been stabilized but her life would change. She would probably need a pacemaker and help in the home whenever she could be released.

The next day, however, a new team of doctors was less hopeful, and on March 30 they stunned the family. The doctors explained that Beverly Whitehead had gone too long without oxygen on March 26, despite the breathing tube. She was brain dead, her children were told, with no hope of recovery.

The State Court of Appeals ruled almost 40 years ago that a person may be deemed legally dead when the brain ceases to function, even if a heartbeat and breathing are maintained by artificial means.

The doctors told the Whitehead children that their mother would be disconnected from life support on April 1, just two days later. The family went to court and, so far, has stopped that from happening.

“We are not naïve, but we want to be hopeful for our mother,” said Winter Whitehead, one of Beverly’s two daughters. “She needs time.”

The hospital, however, is pressing on. Its lawyer filed papers telling State Supreme Court Justice Dennis E. Ward he should reverse his order to keep Beverly Whitehead connected to life support indefinitely.

“Ms. Whitehead is in fact dead,” the lawyer wrote.

“This is obviously a very unfortunate situation,” said Michael P. Hughes, Buffalo General’s senior vice president and chief administrative officer.

“We have done everything reasonable to accommodate the family since this started,” he said. “To date, there has been absolutely no medical proof submitted to the court which refutes or calls into question our medical determination of the patient’s current status.”

Beverly Whitehead’s children – Eric, a firefighter, Jaime, a corrections officer, and Winter, a drug-court case manager – have little positive to say about Buffalo General. They complain that after the doctors deemed their mother brain dead, the staff began treating her with indifference. Bathing become less frequent. Nurses snapped at them when they visited.

When the three realized they would have to turn to the legal system to keep their mother connected to life support, the hospital moved the goal posts on them, they say.

Hospital staff, the three say, first told them life support would remain connected if a lawyer for the Whiteheads sent a letter stating a court order was being sought. A lawyer produced the letter, and the hospital waited hours before telling them it would not suffice, the Whiteheads say.

With precious time lost, the Whiteheads pressed another lawyer, Ralph C. Lorigo of West Seneca, to obtain the court order. He did so on April 1.

“They gave us unrealistic barriers that they thought we couldn’t meet that we did meet,” Jaime Whitehead said of Buffalo General.

Buffalo General’s Hughes described it this way: “Once we became aware of the family’s objection to our provider’s determination of brain death, we gave them time to obtain a lawyer and go to court.”

The larger fight, however, began when the Whiteheads sought a second medical opinion on their mother’s state – from a doctor not under the Kaleida Health umbrella. Lorigo said that has exposed the real issue: The hospital wants to remove life support without allowing a second, outside opinion.

“I am shocked at that, to be honest,” said Lorigo, who also said he has never been involved in a case like this one. “You would think you would have every right to a second opinion, and a second opinion by someone of your choice.”

The family selected Dr. William Coplin, a neurologist who practices at South Buffalo Mercy, and asked that he be allowed to examine Beverly Whitehead. The hospital objected in court papers by saying Coplin lacks privileges to practice at Buffalo General, and the judge cannot order the hospital to give him privileges.

Buffalo General has 45 neurologists on staff if the family wants a second opinion, wrote the lawyer, Michael J. Roach. Hughes told The News that Coplin has yet to apply for privileges. "We provided the names of 45 neurologists with Kaleida Health privileges that they could have approached for a second opinion. To our knowledge, they failed to do so,” Hughes said.

Beverly Whitehead's children said they learned early on that her collapse at the casino wasn’t the only time her heart stopped on March 26. It stopped three more times at the hospital, they said. Further, a doctor told them her breathing tube was likely inserted too deep to be effective.

State law requires hospitals to have a policy for determining a death that involves the “irreversible cessation of all functions of the entire brain, including the brain stem." Buffalo General’s policy involves a series of tests and the completion of a form called the “checklist for determination of brain death for adults.”

On March 30, Buffalo General’s Dr. Lucy Campbell checked the boxes stating, among other things, that the patient was in an irreversible coma, had no spontaneous respirations, no cough reflex and her pupils did not react to bright light. But the form requires that all boxes be checked, and Campbell did not check the box that asked if "reasonable efforts" were made to tell the patient's decision-makers of an intent to determine brain death, which might explain why the Whiteheads were so stunned by the news.

On April 2, after the court order kept Beverly Whitehead on life support, Dr. Jamie Nadler went through the same checklist, this time checking all the boxes. Nadler, who had recently been named Kaleida Health’s chief quality officer, also concluded Whitehead was brain dead.

There also had been two transcranial Doppler tests that found no brain activity. And an apnea test determined Beverly Whitehead could not breathe on her own, the hospital’s records show.

Still, the patient’s three children lack trust in the hospital. They learned, as the hospital’s lawyer later acknowledged, that they were informed their mother was brain dead before the apnea test was conducted. Further, Jaime Whitehead said she saw her mother’s toe curl when her feet were being bathed and took a video, which she showed The News. Though the toe's movement could be passed off as an involuntary reaction known as “posturing,” it makes the three even more desperate for a second opinion from an outside doctor.

Seeking a compromise, they suggested that their mother be transferred to a neutral facility, such as a nursing home or another hospital, where their neurologist can examine her. Winter Whitehead said she contacted a number of possibilities, and an Elderwood facility appeared as likely. But moving Beverly Whitehead was easier said than done.

Lorigo explained that she will have to be medically prepared for transport, the receiving facility typically wants to examine the patient first, and Buffalo General would have to initiate the transfer, because one facility cannot simply take a patient from another. However, there are limits to what Buffalo General is willing to do.

“There was never any representation we would make an affirmative referral," Hughes told The News, "since we wouldn’t be referring a legally and clinically deceased person to a long-term care facility.”

This is where the situation surrounding Beverly Whitehead stands now. It's at loggerheads, with her family hoping the judge orders her transferred to allow for a second opinion.

“She’s an elegant, professional woman. She’s a mother of all mothers,” Winter Whitehead said. “It’s just not enough time. She needs time.”

