Family challenging immunity ruling in kidnapped man's death

In June 2020, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt ruled the agent’s request to dismiss the lawsuit against him based on qualified immunity “is wholly without merit ... No life was being protected by (the agent’s) conduct. On the contrary, (the agent) took a life without provocation. This was an illegal act.”

But a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit ruled “the only plausible reading of the allegations is that (the agent) accidentally shot Ulises while trying to help him by ending the hostage situation.”

Joel Androphy, the FBI agent’s attorney, said Tuesday he was checking with federal officials to see if he could comment. In court filings, Androphy has argued the agent did not act in an unreasonable manner because he believed a hostage’s life was in danger.

Kallinen said he has asked all 16 judges on the appeals court to hear the case. If that request is rejected, Kallinen said he planned to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court as part of efforts to challenge qualified immunity for officers.

“We’re very hopeful. We try to stay positive about it, that the right thing will be done,” said Brooke Pearce, who is the half-sister and guardian to Valladares’ 15-year-old son.