Family denounces police custody death of man in California

The brother added that Gonzalez liked to get away from their neighborhood in east Oakland — where gang shootings, robberies and murders are common — and go to nearby Alameda, a city on an island with beautiful homes, tree-lined streets and many parks.

Gonzalez stopped breathing in a park at the end of a cul-de-sac of well-kept homes with manicured gardens.

The video shows that one officer put an elbow on his neck and a knee on his shoulder, while another appeared to put a knee on his back and leave it there for about four minutes as Gonzalez gasped for air, saying, “I didn’t do nothing, OK?”

The union representing Alameda police officers did not respond to a request for comment but Alison Berry Wilkinson, an attorney representing the officers, told KTVU in Oakland that they "used the lowest degree of force possible given the intensity of Mr. Gonzalez’s efforts to evade their grasp.”

Gonzalez seemed intoxicated and disoriented and the officers were concerned he would fall, she said.

One officer put a knee on his back but only as a “balance point,” Wilkinson said.