Family, friends gather to remember slain New Orleans officer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Family and friends of a New Orleans police officer who was shot and killed during a restaurant holdup while vacationing with friends in Houston are gathering Friday to remember him.

Officer Everett Briscoe, a 13-year veteran of the force, was dining in the patio area of a Houston restaurant on Saturday with a friend when two men with guns approached diners and demanded their belongings.

Patrons were cooperating with the gunmen, witnesses told police, until one of the suspects fired shots before they fled. Briscoe was killed and his friend, Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy, was critically wounded.

A public viewing for Briscoe will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Mahalia Jackson Theater, the New Orleans City Council said. A funeral service is planned Saturday at the Xavier University Convocation Center. Viewing Saturday begins at 8 a.m. and the service begins at 11 a.m. According to the announcement, those who show up will need to show a proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or a negative test.