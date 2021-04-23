Family: Man fatally shot by Dallas police had mental illness

Police later identified the man as Tirado and released photos of the replica gun. At a Tuesday news conference, García highlighted detailing on the gun’s barrel that he said led the officers and the people robbed to believe it was real.

“Unfortunately, I don't know this individual's state of mind,” García said.

Tirado's a parents said he spent much of the last year in and out of mental health treatment centers. Susana Tirado said her son appeared before a Dallas County judge last week to request treatment but that they'd been struggling to have him committed because he was homeless and had not fixed address.

“This is our kid who was reaching out for help,” Tirado said. She also expressed frustration over police's portrayal of her son, saying he was “not a criminal” and "he stole like half a gallon of milk.”

Tirado was a state-ranked trumpet player at his Dallas-area high school and graduated near the top of his class, according to his family. He joined the U.S. Airforce after school and completed basic training but was later discharged for reasons his parents said were never explained to them. They said he was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder not long after that, at the age of 20, and has struggled in the years since.

“We need to have police, but they have to be better trained," said Tirado Sr. "There have to be better ways of doing things.”

