Family of boy killed by Chicago cop to view video next week

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of the 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last month will watch the video of the shooting next week, the family's attorneys said Friday.

In a brief statement issued shortly after the funeral for Adam Toledo, attorneys Joel Hirschhorn and Adeena Weiss Ortiz did not say which day the family would watch the videos or detail what other materials might be made available to them in the March 29 police shooting.

It’s not clear what the video shows. The Chicago Police Department has said the boy had a handgun, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot — in demanding police find whoever supplied the weapon to the boy — has suggested that he was involved in street gangs. Among the questions that police have declined to answer is whether the boy fired the gun at the officer before he was shot or raised the weapon and pointed it at the officer.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates police shootings in Chicago, did not respond to calls for comment. The board has only said that the video would be made public after the family has had a chance to view it.