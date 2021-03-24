Family of Colorado victim: A void 'that won't be filled'

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A relative and a friend of a grocery worker who died in the shooting that killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket said Wednesday they're still trying to take in that she's gone — forever — as authorities disclosed no new details about an anticipated months-long investigation.

The grocery worker, Rikki Olds, 25, was slain inside the King Soopers market Monday. Her uncle, Robert Olds, and a co-worker, Carlee Lough, told reporters Rikki was an ebullient soul who wanted to be a nurse. Her backup plan was to work her way up to store manager.

They said she made sure her fellow frontline workers were happy in their jobs, dancing if needed to lift their spirits.

“If you needed a pick me-up you knew where to go,” Lough said.

“Rikki lived life on her own terms,” said her uncle, Robert Olds, recalling surprises she came up with, like constantly changing hair color or the addition of a new tattoo. “It's sad in that she didn’t get to experience motherhood. She didn’t get to experience marriage. ... There's a hole in our family that won't be filled.”