Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home
AP

  • Updated
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — Four people, two adults and two children, were found dead Saturday at their home in the Tulsa suburb of Sand Springs in northeastern Oklahoma, according to police.

No names were immediately released.

The four are believed to be a family and include an adult male and adult woman, said Sand Springs Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner, who added he did not know ages or sex of the two or of the two children.

“We're still in the infant stages of the investigation,” Enzbrenner said.

Enzbrenner declined to say how the four are believed to have died. But he said police are not searching for a suspect, and there is no apparent danger to the area.

Police were notified by a family member who found the four dead, Enzbrenner said.

