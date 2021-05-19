Family of Georgia woman killed by deputies demands answers

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The family of a Georgia woman killed by gunfire as sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant questioned Wednesday the way officers carried out the operation.

Latoya James, 37, was fatally shot on May 4 after Camden County deputies with a drug-related search warrant forced entry into a home at 4:51 a.m. that day. A man inside the house, Varshawn Lamont Brown, also was shot and hospitalized for his injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating, as is customary for shootings by law enforcement officers in the state. Two days after the shooting, the agency released body camera video that showed deputies announcing themselves at the home's darkened door, then immediately forcing their way inside.

Multiple gunshots are fired within seconds of the deputies entering the house. The deputy wearing the body camera was carrying a shield that obstructed much of the video. It doesn't show who opened fire, and neither James nor Brown can be seen in the three-minute clip.

“This is the case of an unarmed Black woman being shot during a botched or a bogus search warrant,” Malik Shabazz, an attorney for James' family, told reporters Wednesday at a news conference in Woodbine near the Georgia-Florida line.