Family of man shot by Chicago police views video of shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a man shot to death last month by Chicago police viewed video of the shooting that was provided Tuesday by the city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Attorney Todd Pugh said the video of the fatal shooting of Anthony Alvarez in the early morning hours of March 31 has left his family with more questions than answers.

“But I know what I saw,” Pugh, who represents Alvarez’s family, said after viewing the video. “And I saw a Chicago police officer shoot their son as he ran away from them.”

The shooting of Alvarez has garnered little attention. Two days before the case involving Alvarez, 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot to death in the Little Village neighborhood by a police officer during a foot chase.

After the shootings of Toledo and Alvarez, Lightfoot announced the police department would be implementing a foot pursuit policy for its officers. Such a policy was recommended for the Chicago Police Department by the U.S. Department of Justice four years ago in its critique of Chicago’s policing practices. But the department didn’t institute such a policy after that.