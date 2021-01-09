Family: Trump supporter who died followed QAnon conspiracy

Boyland was arrested multiple times on drug offenses, but had been sober for several years and found new purpose in politics, Nicholas Stamathis, a friend of hers from Kennesaw, told AP.

“She got clean and sober and stopped blaming other people for her problems and got real conservative,” Stamathis said of his friend, whom he called “Rosie.”

She attended meetings of an addiction group in Atlanta and picked up her young nieces every day from school, her sister said.

The deadly insurrection led Boyland's brother-in-law, Justin Cave, to call for Trump's removal from office.

“My own personal belief is that I believe that the president’s words and rhetoric incited a riot (Wednesday) that killed four of his biggest fans,” said Cave, a former host of the HGTV show “Ground Breakers."

The sisters also clashed over Boyland's political views and the QAnon myth, which includes wild allegations of a child sex ring. Boyland had begun following the conspiracy theory over the past six months, Lonna Cave said.

Boyland explored its baseless accusations that online furniture retailer Wayfair was part of the fictional ring, her sister said, and her faith in conspiracies spiraled from there.